United Natural Foods scoops up Supervalu

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) and Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) are joining forces in the grocery sector in a deal seen delivering $175M in synergies.

United Natural Foods CEO Steve Spinner says combining the company's leading position in natural and organic foods with Supervalu's presence in fast-turning products will make it a choice for a broader range of customers.

"The combination of UNFI and SUPERVALU provides a substantial premium and delivers certainty of value to our stockholders, meaningful benefits to our customers, expanded opportunities for our employees, and the ability for us and our vendors to efficiently serve a varied customer base," says Supervalu CEO Mark Gross on the deal.

After the first year, the transaction is projected to be accretive to EPS at a double-digit rate excluding one-time costs.

UNFI CEO and Chairman Steven Spinner will lead the combined entity, while United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin will lead the integration efforts.

UNFI expects to finance the transaction substantially with debt and says Goldman Sachs provided committed financing in the transaction.

Over time, UNFI plans to divest Supervalu retail assets in a "thoughtful and economi" manner.

Upon closing, UNFI's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is expected to be high. With strong cash flows, proceeds from divestitures and commitment to reducing debt, the company anticipates reducing leverage by at least two full turns in the first three years.

SVU +63.24% premarket to $31.75. UNFI -7.36% to $38.15.

Source: Press Release