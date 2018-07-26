McDonald's tops comparable sales mark

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable sales increased 4.0% to top the consensus estimate of 3.6%.

Comparable sales were up 2.6% in the U.S. vs. 3.0% consensus, but topped expectations for International Lead (+4.9% vs. +4.1%) and Foundational markets (+6.8% vs +5.4%) segments. The High Growth Market segment turned a comp of +2.4%.

Consolidated operating income decreased 1% during the quarter, chiefly due to $92M of strategic restructuring charges.

Shares of MCD are up 0.07% premarket to $159.00.

Previously: McDonald's beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (July 26)