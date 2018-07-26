More on New Residential Q2: Acquires MSRs about $20B UPB for $245M

New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) Q2 core EPS 58 cents, beating consensus by 3 cents and unchanged from Q1.

NRZ +0.59% in premarket trading.

Acquired mortgage servicing rights totaling about $20B UPB for aggregate purchase price of about $245M; to further enhance liquidity, NRZ priced two fixed-rate MSR notes in May and July 2018, totaling $1.2B, at a weighted average cost of about 4.5%.

In non-agency securities and call rights, NRZ continued deal collapse strategy by executing clean-up calls on 32 seasoned non-agency RMBS deals with aggregate UPB about $1.1B. Also completed $435M non-agency loan securitization.

Purchased $696M face value of non-agency RMBS, bringing net equity to about $1.6B as of June 30, 2018.

Net interest income $269.9M vs $356.8M Y/Y.

