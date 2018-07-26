Mastercard delivers strong growth again

The high-flying times continue for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) with 20% revenue growth in Q2. The company says new acquisitions and a revenue recognition change contributed four percentage points of growth during the quarter.

Cross-border volume was up 19% on a local currency basis and gross dollar volume increased 14% to $1.5t.

Operating margin came in at 52.8% of sales vs. 54.1% a year ago, but net income improved to $1.6B as a lower effective tax rate factored in (18.8% vs. 27.7%).

Shares of Mastercard are down 2.88% in premarket trading after running up significantly ahead of the report.

Previously: Mastercard beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (July 26)