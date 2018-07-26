Bombardier wins major metro car contract

Bombardier Transportation (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) has signed a contract with Singapore's Land Transport Authority to supply 396 MOVIA metro cars for passenger services on the high-capacity North-South and East-West Mass Rapid Transit lines.

The contract is valued at approximately $607M, and brings the number of MOVIA vehicles in Singapore to 672, making it one of Bombardier's largest metro fleet in the world.

The two high-capacity Mass Rapid Transit lines total 102 km and serve 61 stations with an average daily combined ridership of 1.8M.