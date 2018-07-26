Las Vegas Sands and Sands China announce offering of senior unsecured notes

Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.8% ) announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY +4.9% ) intends to offer USD-denominated senior unsecured notes.

The principal amounts, interest rates and other key terms of the offering will be determined at the time of pricing.

Sands China intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding term loans under its existing credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

None of the notes will be offered or sold to the public in Hong Kong and none of the notes will be placed to any connected person of Sands China.