ConocoPhillips flat despite Q2 beat, full-year production guidance raise

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is flat premarket after edging past Q2 earnings expectations and raising its full-year capital budget and annual production targets.

COP says Q2 production, excluding operations in Libya, totaled 1.225M boe/day, up 5% Y/Y excluding the effect of asset sales; the increase came primarily from 37% growth in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and Bakken, which more than offset normal field decline.

Together, the "big three" regions are now producing more than 300K boe/day, or just under 25% of the company’s output, highlighting how the onshore shale patch has become a key driver of COP’s future.

COP says it realized an average price of $54.32/boe during the quarter, up from $36.08/boe a year earlier.

For FY 2018, COP expects to produce 1.225M-1.255M boe/day, up from its previous forecast of 1.2M-1.24Mn boe/day, citing improved performance across several operating areas and completion of the Alaska Western North Slope bolt-on acquisition.

COP now expects FY 2018 capex of $6B to reflect a higher $65/bbl oil price environment, after initially budgeted $5.5B for the year.