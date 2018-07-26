Kaman announces new K-MAX leasing partnership with Rainier Heli International Inc.

Kaman Aerosystems, a division of the Aerospace segment of Kaman Corporation (NASDAQ:KAMN) has entered into an agreement with Rainier Heli International Inc., under which Rainier will offer K-MAX leasing solutions to customers.

“We are very pleased that Rainier has decided to invest in the future success of the K-MAX program with this important milestone,” stated Roger Wassmuth Senior Director, Business Development. “We expect this partnership will allow us to further penetrate emerging markets around the world with new production aircraft through a new financing alternative.”