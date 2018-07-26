Airbus denies seeking fighter-unit merger

Clarifying recent comments about fighter consolidation in Europe, CEO Tom Enders said he did not see a corporate merger of the combat jet activities of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) or others any time soon.

Enders was quoted earlier this week as raising the prospect of a merger, but told reporters in an earnings conference call that he had been talking instead about the need for European nations to co-operate on competing fighter projects.

