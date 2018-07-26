GNC tracks higher after earnings

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) roars higher after the company posts stronger-than-anticipated Q2 earnings.

Same store sales fell 0.4% in domestic company-owned stores during the quarter against a tough comparable.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $63.5M vs. $74.8M a year ago.

"During the second quarter of 2018, although we experienced some softness in our U.S. brick and mortar business, we delivered meaningful growth in our e-commerce and international businesses consistent with our long-term growth initiatives" says GNC CEO Ken Martindale.

