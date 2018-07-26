Baxter Q2 top line up 9%; non-GAAP EPS up 22%

Baxter (BAX) Q2 results: Revenues: $2,842M (+9%); Renal Care: $931M (+9%); Medication Delivery: $681M (-0.3%); Pharmaceuticals: $537M (+19%); Clinical Nutrition: $221M (+2%); Advanced Surgery: $204M (+15%); Acute Therapies: $129M (+15%).

Net Income: $343M (+29.9%); EPS: $0.63 (+31.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.77 (+22.2%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $421M (+21.0%); CF Ops: $852M (+11.1%).

2018 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: 6% from 9%; EPS: $2.48 - 2.59 from $2.49 - 2.62: Non-GAAP EPS: $2.94 - 3.00 from $2.85 - 2.93.

Q3 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: 3%; EPS: $0.56 - 0.60: Non-GAAP EPS: $0.72 - 0.74.

Business Highlights: The Company expanded its medication delivery portfolio with two new innovative drug infusion pumps.

Received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval of the Spectrum IQ Infusion System with Dose IQ Safety Software.

Secured CE Mark for the Evo IQ Infusion System in UK and Ireland.

Received approvals from Health Canada for oXiris set and Olimel.

Shares are down a fraction premarket.