Buybacks at full throttle at Diageo

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) plans to buy back $2.6B worth of shares after already firing off $1.5B in buybacks this year through the end of June.

CFO Kathy Mikells says the beverage giant will continue to look at making bolt-on acquisitions despite the buyback blitz.

Diageo's update on the full year included the company posting organic sales growth of 5% and operating profit growth of 8%. Strong demand for bourbon in the U.S. and gin in Europe helped to offset higher World Cup-related marketing spending.

CEO update: "Diageo has delivered another year of strong, consistent performance. Organic volume and net sales growth is broad based across regions and categories. We have expanded organic operating margin while increasing investment behind our brands ahead of organic net sales growth."

DEO -2.02% premarket to $147.91.

Previously: Diageo reports FY results (July 26)