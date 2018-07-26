ACLU: Amazon facial rec tool mismatched Congress members to mugshots

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) facial recognition tool Rekognition wrongly identified 28 Congress members as police suspects in a test conducted by the ACLU.

The ACLU says it paid $12.33 to have Rekognition compare the official photos of every Congress member against a database of 25K public arrest photos. The “matches” showed while searching with the default 80% accuracy and were disproportionately people of color.

Amazon says it takes issue with the settings of the Face ID during the test and that 95% or higher is the search threshold for law enforcement activities.

The ACLU, other civil rights groups, and some Amazon employees have pushed the company to stop selling Rekognition access to governments. Law enforcement in Oregon and Florida were using the tool, thought the latter program recently ended.

Amazon shares are down 1.2% premarket to $1,841.50.

