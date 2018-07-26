ACLU: Amazon facial rec tool mismatched Congress members to mugshots (update)

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) facial recognition tool Rekognition wrongly identified 28 Congress members as police suspects in a test conducted by the ACLU.

The ACLU says it paid $12.33 to have Rekognition compare the official photos of every Congress member against a database of 25K public arrest photos. The “matches” showed while searching with the default 80% accuracy and were disproportionately people of color.

Amazon says it takes issue with the settings of the Face ID during the test and that 95% or higher is the search threshold for law enforcement activities.

The ACLU, other civil rights groups, and some Amazon employees have pushed the company to stop selling Rekognition access to governments. Law enforcement in Oregon and Florida were using the tool, thought the latter program recently ended.

Amazon shares are down 1.2% premarket to $1,841.50.

Update with an AWS spokesperson's statement to Seeking Alpha:

"We have seen customers use the image and video analysis capabilities of Amazon Rekognition in ways that materially benefit both society (e.g. preventing human trafficking, inhibiting child exploitation, reuniting missing children with their families, and building educational apps for children), and organizations (enhancing security through multi-factor authentication, finding images more easily, or preventing package theft). We remain excited about how image and video analysis can be a driver for good in the world, including in the public sector and law enforcement."

"With regard to this recent test of Amazon Rekognition by the ACLU, we think that the results could probably be improved by following best practices around setting the confidence thresholds (this is the percentage likelihood that Rekognition found a match) used in the test. While 80% confidence is an acceptable threshold for photos of hot dogs, chairs, animals, or other social media use cases, it wouldn’t be appropriate for identifying individuals with a reasonable level of certainty. When using facial recognition for law enforcement activities, we guide customers to set a threshold of at least 95% or higher."

"Finally, it is worth noting that in real world scenarios, Amazon Rekognition is almost exclusively used to help narrow the field and allow humans to expeditiously review and consider options using their judgement (and not to make fully autonomous decisions), where it can help find lost children, restrict human trafficking, or prevent crimes.”