Ally Financial on the rise as Q2 EPS blows away consensus

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) gains 2.8% in premarket action as Q2 adjusted EPS 83 cents overwhelms consensus estimate by 12 cents.

“Our success in diversifying and optimizing the auto finance business helped drive higher risk-adjusted returns, with retail auto portfolio yield increasing 28 bps year-over-year and retail auto net charge-offs declining 16 bps year-over-year," says Ally CEO Jeffery Brown.

Net interest margin of 2.68%, up 4 bps Q/Q.

Provision for loan losses $158M, down $111M Y/Y.

Consumer auto originations $9.6B, up $1.0B Y/Y.

Auto finance pretax income of $382M, rose $35M Y/Y; results reflect lower provision for loan losses, partly offset by higher noninterest expense and lower total net revenue.

Core ROTCE 12.8% vs 10.6% in Q1 and 9.6% in Q2 2017.

Adjusted tangible book value per share $28.1 vs $27.4 in both Q1 and Q2 2017.

Source: Press Release

