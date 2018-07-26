Suncor +3% after Q2 beat; trims production view due to Syncrude outage

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) +3% premarket after beating analyst expectations for Q2 earnings and revenues, as operating profit jumped 22.4% Y/Y to C$1.19B (C$0.73/share).

But SU cuts the top end of its full-year production guidance due to the power outage at its majority-owned Syncrude oil sands project, and now sees FY 2018 production of 740K-750K boe/day vs its earlier outlook of 740K-780K boe/day; oil sands production is now expected at 422.5K bbl/day, down from an earlier view of 440K bbl/day.

SU says Syncrude’s first coker returned to partial production in the second half of July, with a ramp up to full rates expected in September.

For Q2, total upstream production rose 22.7% Y/Y to 661.7K boe/day, hurt by the unplanned Syncrude outage as well as major planned maintenance at oil sands operations and Syncrude, but helped by gains at its Fort Hills oil project which began production in January.

SU also raises its planned capex for 2018 to ~$5.35B from $4.75B.