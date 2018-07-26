More on CME Group Q2: Second best quarter in average daily volume

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) reports Q2 adjusted EPS $1.74 vs. $1.23 a year ago.

Q2 average daily volume 18.4M contracts, up 12% from year ago.

Average rate per contract $0.757 vs $0.706 in Q1 and $0.749 a year ago.

Clearing and transaction fee revenue rose 14% to $906M Y/Y.

Market data revenue $114M, up 18% .

"With double-digit growth in five of our six asset classes, Q2 2018 was our second best quarter ever in average daily volume, following record performance in the first quarter of 2018," said Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy.

