Tesla roundup: Whistleblowing, Supercharger ramp and a bull roar

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 1.51% in premarket trading to $304.07.

Whistleblower Martin Tripp will meet with the SEC to discuss his allegations, according to his attorney. The meeting in itself doesn't mean that the SEC has opened a new investigation into the company.

Electrek reports that the company's Supercharger network has delivered over 400 GWh of energy and is "rapidly accelerating" as new stations come online and Model 3 deliveries ramp up.

Forbes contributor Sebastian Blanco has an update on a solar roofing patent filed by Tesla.

On Wall Street, Baird is the loudest voice of the morning. Analyst Ben Kallo says the company's ability to generate free cash flow is being underappreciated by investors. Baird has an Outperform rating on Tesla and price target of $411 (+35% upside).