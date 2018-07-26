Facebook -22% as analysts line up downgrades (updated)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is down 21.9% premarket with more than 10M shares moving early, a follow-up to last night's postmarket debacle following a conference call with revenue growth guidance that got a poor reception.

Some 19M shares changed hands in a short period after the call, same as Facebook's typical daily volume. And it's wiped more than $120B off Facebook's market cap, an amount bigger than most S&P 500 companies are ever worth.

The news brought out downgrades from analysts. UBS downgraded to Neutral, and Nomura cut to Neutral as well with a price target of $183 (implying 16% downside).

Bullish Raymond James downgraded to Outperform, and set a $210 price target, still a bit below yesterday's $217.50 close.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt trimmed its price target to $205; Piper Jaffray trimmed its target to $200, as did Oppenheimer; Baird cut to $195.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $185. And Pivotal cut its price target to $140.

In other developments: The company has acquired email firm Redkix, in order to build more communication features inside Workplace, its competitor to Slack.

Earnings call slides