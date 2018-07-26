Carter's points to improving trends

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) tops Q2 estimates after the U.S. retail and international businesses showed improvement.

"Earlier than expected wholesale demand, improved price realization and curtailed spending also contributed to better than planned performance," says CEO Michael Casey.

Adjusted operating margin fell 130 bps to 8.2% during the quarter, due largely to increased investments by the company in retail and marketing and lower margins in the U.S. Wholesale segment due to customer mix, partially offset by sourcing efficiencies.

CRI +0.11% premarket to $115.75.

