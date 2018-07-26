Gentherm battles through North America headwinds

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is on watch after posting in-line revenue and reaffirming prior guidance.

The company reports Q2 product revenue increased 8.4% to $263.8M. The growth was comprised of an 11.6% increase in the automotive segment and 16.7% decrease in the industrial segment.

CEO update: "We achieved organic revenue growth in automotive, despite the headwind in automotive production in North America. In addition, we made significant progress in our Fit-for-Growth programs which resulted in lower operating expenses. As a result, we remain on pace to achieve our 2018 full-year financial objectives."

Shares of Gentherm are up 30% YTD.

