Teck Resources beats Q2 earnings estimates on higher coal prices

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) +0.7% premarket after Q2 earnings of C$1.12/share beat analyst consensus by $0.07 and revenues of C$3.02B rose more than 6% Y/Y, as higher prices more than offset lower than expected sales of steelmaking coal.

Teck's Q2 coal sales volume of 6.6M metric tons slightly missed the company’s April forecast of 6.7M metric tons, but the company's average realized price of steelmaking coal rose 9.6% to $183/ton.

Teck maintains its FY 2018 steelmaking coal production guidance of 26M-27M metric tons but expects the result to come in near the lower end of the range; for Q3, Teck expects sales volumes of ~6.8M tons.

Teck says it is seeking an additional partner for its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project in Chile, aiming to sell a 30%-40% stake, and it expects to announce a deal during Q4.

The company also names Dominic Barton as its new chairman, as Norman Keevil will retire effective Oct. 1.