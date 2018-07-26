Allergan Q2 top line up 3%; non-GAAP EPS up 10%; raises fiscal guidance

Allergan (AGN) Q2 results: Revenues: $4,124.2M (+2.9%); US Specialized Therapeutics: $1,826.7M (+6.5%); US General Medicine: $1,320M (-7.5%); International: $948.9M (+10.5%); Corporate: $3.6M (-41.9%).

Net Loss: ($472.5M) (+40.6%); Loss Per Share: ($1.39) (+40.9%); Non-GAAP EPS: $4.42 (+10.0%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,507.4M (+5.0%); CF Ops: $1,240.2M (-31.1%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $15.475B - 15.625B from $15.15B - 15.35B; EPS: ($3.08 - 2.57) from ($2.81 - 2.20); Non-GAAP EPS: $16.00 - 16.50 from $15.65 - 16.25; Cash Flow from Operations: ~$5.2B from ~$5.0B.

Q3 Guidance: Revenues: $3.75B- 3.9B; EPS: ($0.31 - 0.01); Non-GAAP EPS: $3.80 - 4.10.

The Company continues to advance R&D pipeline including Ubrogepant and Atogepant for migraine, Abicipar for AMD and Bimatoprost SR for glaucoma.

Allergan Board of Directors authorizes new $2B share repurchase program.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.