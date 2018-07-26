Money is pouring out of U.S. stock funds

More than $20B was pulled in June from long-term mutual funds and ETFs that invest in American equities, according to Morningstar. The trend has continued this month, with nearly another $12B exiting in the three weeks ended July 18.

There are always plenty of reasons to be bearish - trade worries, higher rates, and perky valuations make the list today - but there's probably little predictive power in fund flows.

Where's the money going? Bond funds - both long- and short-term, with short-term being particularly attractive given the Fed rate hike cycle. The two-year Treasury yield was recently quoted at 2.655% - well above the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.9%.