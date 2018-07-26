More on Deluxe's Q1 mixed results

Deluxe (DLX) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services rose 7.2% Y/Y in Q2.

Segment revenue: Small business services: $317.7M (+4.9%); Financial services: $139.3M (-5.7%); Direct checks: $31.2M (-9.8%).

Gross margin rate squeezed 200 bps to 61%.

SG&A expense rate down 10 bps to 42.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate dropped 150 bps to 18.7%.

Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $496M to $504M; Diluted EPS: $1.15 to $1.21; Adjusted EPS: $1.26 to $1.32.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: $2.045B to $2.065B; Marketing Solutions & Other Services Revenue: $895M to $910M; Diluted EPS: $5.23 to $5.35; Adjusted EPS: $5.68 to $5.80; Operating Cash Flow: $360M to $370M; Capital Expenditures: ~$55M; Depreciation and Amortization: ~$142M; Cost Expense Reductions: ~$55M; Effective Tax Rate: ~24.5%.

Previously: Deluxe beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (July 26)