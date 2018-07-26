Profit beat not enough to lift Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) opens lower despite beating the highest analyst estimate with its FQ3 report.

The retailer's operating margin fell 160 bps to 7.9% of sales during the quarter.

CEO update: "Raw material costs increased during the year, further impacting our gross margins. Fortunately, these disruptions stabilized during the fourth quarter. We ended the fiscal year with our backlogs well positioned, with the wholesale backlog increasing 19.3% compared to the prior year end and retail division backlog decreasing by 2.3% due to improvements in shipments."

ETH -0.44% to $23.34.

Previously: Ethan Allen Interiors beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 25)