IBM announces collabs with Thailand bank, healthcare company

IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Thailand’s Krungsri financial institution announce a five-year, $140M engagement supporting digital banking. Krungsri has 8.6M credit cards, sales finance, and personal loan accounts.

The companies first began working together in 2012 with an agreement focused on infrastructure as a service. Last year, Krungsri completed a blockchain pilot to streamline its contract management.

The new deal covers managed services across IBM mainframe z14, storage, servers, network, and ATMs.

Healthcare: IBM and healthcare company Anthem team up to drive Anthem’s digital transformation with an enhanced digital experience for nearly 40M consumers.

IBM will provide enterprise services for mainframe and data center server and storage infrastructure management. The tech company will also create an AIA environment allowing for automated infrastructure.