Roche launches late-stage breast cancer study of subcutaneous Perjeta/Herceptin combo

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO -0.5%) announces that the first patient has been dosed in Roche unit Genentech's Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the subcutaneous administration of Perjeta (pertuzumab) + Herceptin (trastuzumab) in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer.
Subcutaneous administration of the monoclonal antibodies, normally dosed intravenously, is enabled by Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology. The initial loading dose is seven-to-eight minutes while subsequent maintenance doses take ~five minutes. The initial loading dose via IV infusion takes 90 minutes while maintenance dosing takes 30 minutes.
