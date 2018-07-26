AllianceBernstein on the rise after Q2 beats

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) rises 2% in early trading after posting Q2 adjusted earnings per unit of 62 cents compared with 73 cents in Q1 and 49 cents a year ago. Q2 adjust EPU exceeds consensus by 3 cents.

"Active equity net flows of $3.4B were positive for the second consecutive quarter in both Institutional and Retail, on the back of continued investment outperformance, and we once again expanded our fee realization rate and adjusted operating margin," says President and CEO Seth P. Bernstein.

Q2 adjusted operating margin 27.3% vs. 30.1% in Q1 and 24.9% a year ago.

Q2 adjusted net revenue of $720M fell 8% from Q1 due to lower performance-based fees, Bernstein Research revenue, investment advisory base fees, and investment gain, partly offset by lower net distribution expense.

