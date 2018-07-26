More on Group 1 Automotive's Q2 beat

Group 1 Automotive (GPI +6.9% ) reports total revenue rose 9.2% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Total same-store sales grew 2.2% to $2.72B.

Same-store sales increased 0.3% for U.S. and 13.6% for U.K.

Same-store sales for Brazil declined 5.8%.

Revenue break-up: New vehicle retail sales: $1.56B (+7.4%); Used vehicle retail sales: $821.85M (+19.8%); Used vehicle wholesale sales: $92.85M (-6.6%); Parts and service: $358.13M (+8%); Finance and insurance: $115.06M (+8.1%).

Geographic sales break-up: U.S.: $2.17B (+2.1%); U.K.: $666.8M (+52.6%); Brazil: $108.58M (-2.5%).

Gross margin rate squeezed 30 bps to 14.9%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 20 bps to 10.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 3.5%.

Total units sold +11.9% Y/Y to 51,577 units.

During Q2, the Company repurchased 610,752 shares at an average price per common share of $68.90, for a total of $42.1M.

