Post-earnings dip for Altria

Altria (NYSE:MO) is down 2.76% in early trading after guidance just slightly misses expectations.

The company sees full-year EPS of $3.94 to $4.03 vs. $3.90 to $4.03 prior and $3.99 consensus.

As far as Q2, "our core tobacco businesses performed well as they continued to make strategic investments in support of their long-term objectives," notes Altria CEO Howard Willard. "Of course, our results benefited from a lower corporate tax rate," he adds.

