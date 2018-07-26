Uranium stocks rally as Cameco shuts McArthur mine

Cameco (CCJ +3.8% ) and other uranium stocks rally at the open after the company said it would extend the shutdown of its McArthur River mining operations to support the uranium price, which has fallen by more than 40% over the past five years.

“Until we are able to commit our production under long-term contracts that provide an acceptable rate of return for our owners, we do not plan to restart,” CEO Tim Gitzel said.

The closure could remove ~11% of the global uranium supply, according to analysts at Berenberg, who sees CCJ's decision as a "positive move for the uranium price as it clearly flags that Cameco is willing to make long-term decisions for the benefit of the industry and its wider portfolio of production assets."

The McArthur River closure could prod utilities to start purchasing future uranium supplies, according to analysts at BMO Capital, as "the suspension of a tier one producing asset is another clear message to utilities that future supplies are by no means guaranteed at the current uranium price, therefore we would expect to see some more upward bias to the uranium price."

In early trading: UUUU +2.8% , UEC +4.6% , URG +1.8% , DNN +5.3% , NXE +4.3% , OTCQX:FCUUF +4.4%.

ETFs: URA, NLR