FDA accepts ADMA Bio's Bivigam application amendment, action date October 25; shares up 18%

Thinly traded micro cap ADMA Biologics (ADMA +17.6% ) is up almost double normal volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has accepted for review its BLA amendment seeking approval to relaunch BIVIGAM (intravenous immune globulin [human], 10%). The agency's action date is October 25.

If all goes well, it will reintroduce the product in Q1 2019.

The company acquired BIVIGAM from Biotest Pharmaceuticals in June 2017. Production was shut down to allow time to upgrade and renovate the production facility subsequent to a July 2016 Warning Letter from the FDA.

