Yum China skyrockets off its 52-week low

Hillhouse Capital is expected to bring in other investors to form a consortium as it makes a run for Yum China (YUMC +28.3% ), according to The Information.

"A takeover led by Hillhouse, known for its early bets on Tencent and Didi Chuxing, could accelerate Yum China’s efforts to outfit its brick-and-mortar stores with high-tech initiatives that appeal to Chinese millennials," writes Yunan Zhang and Juro Osawa.

Yum China has traded as high as $40.65 on the day vs. the 52-week range of $32.10 to $48.75. Before the report broke, YUMC was sitting on its 52-week low.

