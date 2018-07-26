Facebook drags down S&P, Nasdaq in early action but Dow rises

Stocks are mixed in the early going, with the Dow higher, the S&P 500 modestly lower and the Nasdaq plunging as Facebook's stunning decline drags down the entire tech sector; Dow +0.5% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

"It's all about tech and Facebook," says Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report. "Facebook earnings and guidance were a disaster and at one point the stock was down 25% overnight. Now, the question is how much will Facebook weakness pull down the entire market?"

European bourses are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +1.5% , France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.7% .

Facebook's ( -18.8% ) face-plant has overshadowed yesterday's positive news on U.S.-EU trade as well as strong earnings from Comcast ( +3% ), Qualcomm ( +4.5%) and Advanced Micro Devices ( +7.2% ).

Aside from the tech sector's ( -1.4% ) swoon, most other sectors are higher, led by consumer staples ( +1.1% ) with Mondelez ( +4.4% ) and Hershey ( +4.9% ) leading the charge after releasing strong quarterly results.

U.S. Treasury prices were little changed by data on durable goods orders and weekly initial jobless claims, keeping near their unchanged marks; the benchmark 10-year yield is down a basis point at 2.96%.