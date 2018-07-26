Facebook drags down S&P, Nasdaq in early action but Dow rises

Stocks are mixed in the early going, with the Dow higher, the S&P 500 modestly lower and the Nasdaq plunging as Facebook's stunning decline drags down the entire tech sector; Dow +0.5%, S&P -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.9%.
"It's all about tech and Facebook," says Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report. "Facebook earnings and guidance were a disaster and at one point the stock was down 25% overnight. Now, the question is how much will Facebook weakness pull down the entire market?"
European bourses are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +1.5%, France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.7%.
Facebook's (-18.8%) face-plant has overshadowed yesterday's positive news on U.S.-EU trade as well as strong earnings from Comcast (+3%), Qualcomm (+4.5%) and Advanced Micro Devices (+7.2%).
Aside from the tech sector's (-1.4%) swoon, most other sectors are higher, led by consumer staples (+1.1%) with Mondelez (+4.4%) and Hershey (+4.9%) leading the charge after releasing strong quarterly results.
U.S. Treasury prices were little changed by data on durable goods orders and weekly initial jobless claims, keeping near their unchanged marks; the benchmark 10-year yield is down a basis point at 2.96%.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.2% at $69.18/bbl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox