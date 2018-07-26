ECB's Draghi sees trade risk rising as inflation uncertainty recedes: FT

The European Central Bank's president, Mario Draghi, says uncertainty over the eurozone's inflation outlook is "receding," even as global protectionism poses a more "prominent" risk, the Financial Times reports.

Though ECB sees the "direct effects' of tariffs imposed by the U.S. so far as "limited," a trade war--with rounds of retaliation and responses would be an "entirely different climate," Draghi said Thursday.

Draghi also said progress continues to be made on increasing inflation closer to the ECB's target of close to, but less than 2%.

Earlier today, ECB policymakers held interest rates at historic lows and confirmed plans to end the bank's bond-buying program in December, FT said.

