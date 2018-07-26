Stifel raises its Check Point target to slight downside

Stifel raises its Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) price target from $95 to $112 (4% downside to yesterday’s close) after earnings.

Firm notes that Check Point continues to expect pressure on the product revenue line as it pushes towards the more pure subscription model.

Stifel wonders if the money in the announced repurchase program increase could’ve been used in better ways like M&A to expand its reach into emerging areas.

Source: Briefing.com.

Check Point shares are down 0.1% to $116.74.

