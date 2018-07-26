New Gold slips 16% on reducing full year gold production guidance

New Gold (NGD -15.7% ) reports Q2 operating income increase 23.3% Y/Y to $89.4M driven by higher volume and metal prices.

Gold production of 108,550 (+37.4%) ounces was primarily due to additional ounces from Rainy River; sales volume increased 43.7% to 105,924 ounces.

Copper production decreased 11% to 20.4M pounds, with sales volume down 5.8% to 19.6M.

Average price: Gold: $1,297 (+1.5%) per ounce; Copper: $2.91 (+24.2%) per pound; Silver: $15.89 (-4.2%) per ounce

Updated 2018 outlook: Gold production: 415,000 to 480,000 ounces as compared to previous guidance of 525,000 to 595,000 ounces; all-in sustaining costs of $1,080 to $1,120 per ounce (previously $860 to $900 per ounce).

Copper production outlook remains unchanged at 75-85M pounds.

