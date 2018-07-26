Ocwen Financial down 17% after wider-than-hoped loss

Q2 GAAP loss of $29.8M or $0.22 per share vs. loss of $44.4M one year ago. Cash flow from operating activities of $97.2M for the quarter. Cash in the bank at quarter's end of $228.4M.

Targeting Q3 for closing of PHH purchase; run-rate synergies now seen at $100M vs. $50M previously.

Pretax income in servicing segment of $2.1M marks 8th-straight quarter of unit profit.

Corporate segment loss of $31.9M tanks to $13.4M of corporate interest expense, $7.4M of ongoing strategic transaction and restructuring charges, and $5.3M of CFPB and state regulatory related expense.

