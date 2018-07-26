Group 1 Automotive up 4.2% post Q2 results

Group 1 Automotive (GPI +4.2% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 10.1% Y/Y to $2.94B.

Segment revenue: New vehicle retail was $1.56B (+7.4% Y/Y); Used vehicle retail $821.9M (+19.8% Y/Y); Used vehicle wholesale $92.9M (-6.6% Y/Y); Parts and service $358.1M (+8% Y/Y) & Finance, insurance and other $115.1M (+8.1% Y/Y).

Geographic sales break-up: U.S. $2.17B (+2.1% Y/Y); U.K. $666.9M (+52.6% Y/Y) & Brazil $108.6M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Gross margin: Total gross declined 30 bps to 14.9%; U.S. increased 20 bps to 16.2%; U.K. declined 50 bps to 11.2% & Brazil declined 40 bps to 11.7%.

Adj. operating margin: Total operating was flat to 3.5%; U.S. increased 20 bps to 4.2%; U.K. declined 20 bps to 1.4% & Brazil increased 30 bps to 1.1%.

Average Retail Sales Price: New vehicle retail 35,784 (+1% Y/Y) & Used vehicle retail 21,623 (+0.9% Y/Y).

Units sold: Total 51,577 (+11.9% Y/Y); U.S. 35,776 (+2.5% Y/Y); U.K. 14,456 (+45.3% Y/Y); Brazil 1,345 (+9.8% Y/Y).

Previously: Group 1 Automotive beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (July 26)