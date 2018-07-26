Analysts boost Qualcomm on NXP deal end

Canaccord Genuity raises its Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) target from $61 to $75, a 26% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm thinks ending the NXP deal is positive for Qualcomm shares and expects strong earnings growth over the next several years thanks to the share repurchase program, likely Apple and Huawei settlements, and longer-term 5G market share gains.

More action: Cowen raises QCOM from $58 to $64; Stifel moves from $54 to $58; Charter Equity Research upgrades from Market Perform to Buy.

Source: Briefing.com.

Qualcomm shares are up 3.3% to $61.39.

Previously: Qualcomm +3.6% on Q3 beats, $30B repurchase program on NXP deal end (July 25)

Previously: No comment from China on Qualcomm-NXP (July 26)

Previously: NXP Semi -8.5% on Q2 results, Qualcomm end, $5B repurchase program (July 26)