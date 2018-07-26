Super premium for Supervalu

Grocery store stocks are higher after Supervalu (SVU +64.6%) scores a heavy premium in a takeover by Unted Natural Foods (UNFI -14.1%).
Smart & Final Stores (SFS +10%), Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC +2.7%), Ingles Markets (IMKTA +2.5%), Kroger (KR +1.9%), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +1.6%) and Weis Markets (WMK +1.7%) are your names to watch.
The deal is also of interest to Target (TGT +0.7%) and Walmart (WMT +1.2%) as they assess the retail grocery landscape.
