Super premium for Supervalu

Grocery store stocks are higher after Supervalu (SVU +64.6% ) scores a heavy premium in a takeover by Unted Natural Foods (UNFI -14.1% ).

Smart & Final Stores (SFS +10% ), Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC +2.7% ), Ingles Markets (IMKTA +2.5% ), Kroger (KR +1.9% ), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +1.6% ) and Weis Markets (WMK +1.7% ) are your names to watch.

The deal is also of interest to Target (TGT +0.7% ) and Walmart (WMT +1.2% ) as they assess the retail grocery landscape.

