Refiners rule as Valero, Marathon report big earnings beats, surging margins

Refiners Valero Energy (VLO +3.7% ) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC +5.4% ) open with strong gains after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings (I, II) and big revenue gains which easily topped expectations.

Total revenue and other income at VLO soared 39% Y/Y to $31B from $22.2B a year earlier, and jumped 22% at MPC to $22.4B from $18.3B in the same period last year.

Greater processing of cheap, light crude from West Texas helped boost refining and marketing margins by 14% at VLO and 36% at MPC.

Earnings also were helped by a discount on crude prices in Midland, Tex., which widened by nearly $10/bbl against benchmark futures during Q2, as production in the Permian surged beyond pipeline capacity to move oil out of the region.