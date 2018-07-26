More on SunCoke Energy Q2 results

SunCoke Energy (SXC -2.5% ) reports Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $67.3M (+42% Y/Y) driven by higher sales volumes at Domestic Coke segment and Logistics business.

Revenue by segment: Domestic Coke: $328.7M (+10.9%); Logistics: $28.1M (+73.5%);

Domestic Coke sales volume increased 5.7% to 1,007,000 tons, with production up 5.2% to 999,000 tons; Logistics handled 6.98M (+34.9%) tons.

Reaffirm FY18 outlook with adjusted EBITDA of ~$240M-255M; Domestic coke production is expected to be ~3.9M tons; Capex to be ~$95M; Cash generated by operations is estimated to be ~$150M-165M.

