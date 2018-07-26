A singular feeling at Ford

Shares of Ford (F -4.3% ) are threatening to trade in the single digits for the first time since 2012 after Q2 results underwhelmed investors. The low point for the morning so far is $10.03.

At least one analyst doesn't think the slide is over yet. "Our downside scenario assumes 2019 EBITDAP (excluding equity income) is ~$7.5 billion or ~32% below our base case, driven by softer market conditions and a more competitive environment," writes RBC Capital Markets' Joseph Spak. "For valuation purposes, we use a ~2.5x EV/ EBITDAP multiple -- this yields a downside scenario of $8," he surmises.

The major restructuring at Ford is still being worked out, according to Ford CEO James Hackett. The exec says he believed the automaker has the potential for about $11B of EBIT restructuring charges with $7B of cash-related impacts over the next three to five years."

While those numbers are big, the lack of specifics from Ford is a source of irritation to some analysts as witnessed by the conference call interchange below.

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jones to Hackett: "I want to ask the question, what does $12 billion, I'm sorry, what does $11 billion of charges or $7 billion of cash charges buy you in the restructuring world? But am I wasting everyone's time here? Are you going to – is there anything else you can say in terms of geography, function, region? Anything else tonight besides the number?"

Hackett to Jonas: "No we're not going beyond that tonight."

Ford earnings call transcript

