JBT Corporation jumps 25% on Q2 earnings beat

JBT Corporation (JBT +25% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 27.2% Y/Y to $491.3M with 14% organic growth, 4% from acquisitions, positive 1% forex and 8% due to adoption of ASC 606.

Q2 Overall margins: Gross declined by 110 bps to 28.6%; operating improved by 100 bps to 8.6% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 192 bps to 13.1%.

JBT FoodTech segment results: Sales $361.6M (+29.6% Y/Y); operating margin improved by 190 bps to 13.1% and inbound orders $349.9M (+23.6% Y/Y).

JBT AeroTech segment results: Sales $129.5M (+21% Y/Y); operating margin improved by 130 bps to 11.4% and inbound orders $180.3M (+33.5% Y/Y).

Total order back log was at $771.3M (+15.1% Y/Y) as of June 30. 2018.

Company has cash and cash equivalent of $36.3M as of June 30, 2018 compared to $26.3M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook: EPS $3-3.95 vs $3.96 consensus..

