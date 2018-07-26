Petrobras to pay $3.5M settlement in Texas refinery emissions case

Petrobras' (PBR -2.2% ) U.S. unit has agreed to pay $3.5M to settle a lawsuit over alleged toxic emissions from its Pasadena, Tex., oil refinery, two environmental groups say.

The subsidiary would pay $3.175M to Houston-area municipal governments and school districts to convert fossil fuel-burning vehicles to electric or hybrid models, according to the Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter and Environment Texas.

The 112K bbl/day refinery also would pay a $350K civil penalty to the U.S. government for releasing sulfur dioxide and other pollutants in excess of permitted levels and install new pollution control equipment at the refinery.

PBR put the refinery up for sale in February after the company's original purchase of the facility was a target of the Car Wash corruption investigation by Brazilian authorities.