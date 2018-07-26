Comcast +3.6% as Internet subs spur healthy profit

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 3.6% higher after its Q2 profits came in higher than top estimates even with revenues that were in line at best.

Cable Communications spurred revenues to growth despite declines in video revenues as residential subscribers continued cutting cords.

Customer relationships saw 182,000 net adds to reach 29.8M (27.56M residential, 2.24M business). In residential subs, 9.05M were double-product customers and 9.88M were triple- and quad-play customers. Video saw 140,000 net losses to end at 22.12M customers, while Internet had 260,000 net adds to reach 26.5M.

NBCUniversal saw strong results in television (broadcast and cable) amid higher distribution, licensing and ad revenues, but a drag from Universal Pictures against tough prior-year comps and with typical film slate timing issues.

Revenue by segment: Cable Communications, $13.7B (up 3.4%); NBCUniversal, $8.32B (down 0.1%).

Cable revenues: Video, $5.63B (down 1.9%); High-speed Internet, $4.26B (up 9.3%); Voice, $994M (down 3.9%); Business Services, $1.76B (up 11.1%); Advertising, $666M (up 6.4%); other, $399M (up 6.9%).

NBCU revenues: Cable Networks, $2.9B (up 8.2%); Broadcast Television, $2.39B (up 6.7%); Filmed Entertainment, $1.71B (down 20.2%); Theme Parks, $1.3B (up 3.6%).

