IMAX -1% after earnings

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is down 1.08% after a mixed Q2 report.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 35% to $39.5M during the quarter.

The company says the total IMAX theater network consisted of 1,410 systems at the end of the quarter, of which 1,314 were in commercial multiplexes. There were 635 theaters in backlog at the end of the quarter, compared to the 580 in backlog a year ago.

CEO update: "Not only are studios emphasizing blockbuster-type content, consumers are increasingly seeking differentiated ways to experience that content. We believe IMAX is uniquely positioned to benefit from these trends, especially with the roll out of our new IMAX with Laser experience, which we expect will further increase the differentiation of The IMAX Experience."

