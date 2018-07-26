Richardson Electronics up 4.2% post Q4 results

Richardson Electronics (RELL +4.2% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 21.8% Y/Y to $45.5M, of which PMT was $37.2M (+29.1% Y/Y); Canvys $6.6M (+17.3% Y/Y) & Healthcare $1.6M (-43.1% Y/Y).

Gross margin increased 160 bps to 33.7% due to a result of an improved product mix.

Operating expenses of $51.7M (+3.4% Y/Y), the increase was due to additional compensation, expenses related to the higher sales in PMT, Canvys and increased R&D for Richardson Healthcare.

The Company declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock payable on August 23, 2018.

Cash and investments of $60.5M.

Since the sale of RFPD, the Company has spent $65.6M on share repurchases, ~$20M on acquisitions, ~$23.3M on dividends and $9.2M on purchases of Richardson Healthcare equipment.

Currently, there are 10.8M outstanding shares of common stock and 2.1M outstanding shares of Class B common stock.

